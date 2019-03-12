30 industrials 25608.39 down 42.49 or -0.17 percent 20 transportation 10267.20 down 45.72 or -0.44 percent 15 utilities 773.01 up 1.90 or 0.25 percent 65 stocks 8496.81 down 14.37 or -0.17 percent

30 industrials 25608.39 down 42.49 or -0.17 percent 20 transportation 10267.20 down 45.72 or -0.44 percent 15 utilities 773.01 up 1.90 or 0.25 percent 65 stocks 8496.81 down 14.37 or -0.17 percent Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.