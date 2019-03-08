202
By The Associated Press March 8, 2019 3:35 pm 03/08/2019 03:35pm
New York () — — Here are the latest readings of the major market indexes:

New York Stock Exchange 12372.91 down 70.52

NYSE MKT Composite Index 2497.22 down 2.09

NASDAQ: Composite 7379.09 down 42.37

Standard and Poors 500 2731.71 down 17.22

