New York () — — Here are the latest readings of the major market indexes:
New York Stock Exchange 12372.91 down 70.52
NYSE MKT Composite Index 2497.22 down 2.09
NASDAQ: Composite 7379.09 down 42.37
Standard and Poors 500 2731.71 down 17.22
