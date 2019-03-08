30 industrials 25346.50 down 126.73 or -0.50 percent 20 transportation 10074.39 down 87.77 or -0.86 percent 15 utilities 761.83 down 0.55 or -0.07 percent 65 stocks 8385.25 down 43.90 or -0.52 percent

30 industrials 25346.50 down 126.73 or -0.50 percent 20 transportation 10074.39 down 87.77 or -0.86 percent 15 utilities 761.83 down 0.55 or -0.07 percent 65 stocks 8385.25 down 43.90 or -0.52 percent Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.