202
Home » Latest News » (Online out)

(Online out)

By The Associated Press March 8, 2019 3:05 pm 03/08/2019 03:05pm
Share

30 industrials 25373.20 down 100.03 or -0.39 percent

20 transportation 10089.06 down 73.10 or -0.72 percent

15 utilities 762.00 down 0.38 or -0.05 percent

65 stocks 8393.79 down 35.36 or -0.42 percent

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Latest News
800
Recommended
Latest
500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!