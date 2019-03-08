202
By The Associated Press March 8, 2019 2:35 pm 03/08/2019 02:35pm
30 industrials 25344.37 down 128.86 or -0.51 percent

20 transportation 10056.39 down 105.77 or -1.04 percent

15 utilities 761.38 down 1.00 or -0.13 percent

65 stocks 8380.18 down 48.97 or -0.58 percent

