New York () — — Here are the latest readings of the major market indexes: New York Stock Exchange 12360.25 down 83.18 NYSE MKT Composite Index 2493.40 down 5.91 NASDAQ: Composite 7367.05 down 54.42 Standard…

New York () — — Here are the latest readings of the major market indexes: New York Stock Exchange 12360.25 down 83.18 NYSE MKT Composite Index 2493.40 down 5.91 NASDAQ: Composite 7367.05 down 54.42 Standard and Poors 500 2728.37 down 20.56 Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.