30 industrials 25338.54 down 134.69 or -0.53 percent 20 transportation 10019.07 down 143.09 or -1.41 percent 15 utilities 761.81 down 0.57 or -0.07 percent 65 stocks 8371.93 down 57.22 or -0.68 percent

30 industrials 25338.54 down 134.69 or -0.53 percent 20 transportation 10019.07 down 143.09 or -1.41 percent 15 utilities 761.81 down 0.57 or -0.07 percent 65 stocks 8371.93 down 57.22 or -0.68 percent Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.