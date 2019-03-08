202
By The Associated Press March 8, 2019 12:35 pm 03/08/2019 12:35pm
30 industrials 25338.54 down 134.69 or -0.53 percent

20 transportation 10019.07 down 143.09 or -1.41 percent

15 utilities 761.81 down 0.57 or -0.07 percent

65 stocks 8371.93 down 57.22 or -0.68 percent

