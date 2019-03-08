202
March 8, 2019
30 industrials 25340.84 down 132.39 or -0.52 percent

20 transportation 10019.93 down 142.23 or -1.40 percent

15 utilities 761.95 down 0.43 or -0.06 percent

65 stocks 8372.81 down 56.34 or -0.67 percent

