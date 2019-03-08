202
Home » Latest News » (Online out)

(Online out)

By The Associated Press March 8, 2019 12:06 pm 03/08/2019 12:06pm
Share

New York () — — Here are the latest readings of the major market indexes:

New York Stock Exchange 12362.31 down 81.12

NYSE MKT Composite Index 2484.00 down 15.31

NASDAQ: Composite 7376.10 down 45.37

Standard and Poors 500 2730.32 down 18.61

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Latest News
800
Recommended
Latest
500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!