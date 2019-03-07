202
Home » Latest News » (Online out)

(Online out)

By The Associated Press March 7, 2019 11:05 am 03/07/2019 11:05am

New York () — — Here are the latest readings of the major market indexes:

New York Stock Exchange 12452.56 down 85.44

NYSE MKT Composite Index 2493.45 up 5.74

NASDAQ: Composite 7441.24 down 64.68

Standard and Poors 500 2751.09 down 20.36

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Latest News
800
Recommended
Latest
500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!