202
Home » Latest News » (Online out)

(Online out)

By The Associated Press March 7, 2019 3:35 pm 03/07/2019 03:35pm
Share

30 industrials 25417.04 down 256.42 or -1.00 percent

20 transportation 10126.46 down 134.70 or -1.31 percent

15 utilities 762.12 up 2.03 or 0.27 percent

65 stocks 8410.34 down 73.95 or -0.87 percent

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Latest News
800
Recommended
Latest
500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!