202
Home » Latest News » (Online out)

(Online out)

By The Associated Press March 7, 2019 3:05 pm 03/07/2019 03:05pm
Share

New York () — — Here are the latest readings of the major market indexes:

New York Stock Exchange 12418.23 down 119.77

NYSE MKT Composite Index 2495.02 up 7.31

NASDAQ: Composite 7399.55 down 106.37

Standard and Poors 500 2742.26 down 29.19

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Latest News
800
Recommended
Latest
500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!