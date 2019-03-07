202
By The Associated Press March 7, 2019 3:05 pm 03/07/2019 03:05pm
30 industrials 25419.75 down 253.71 or -0.99 percent

20 transportation 10124.71 down 136.45 or -1.33 percent

15 utilities 762.18 up 2.09 or 0.27 percent

65 stocks 8410.59 down 73.70 or -0.87 percent

