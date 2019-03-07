New York () — — Here are the latest readings of the major market indexes: New York Stock Exchange 12448.99 down 89.01 NYSE MKT Composite Index 2498.26 up 10.56 NASDAQ: Composite 7429.40 down 76.52 Standard…

New York () — — Here are the latest readings of the major market indexes: New York Stock Exchange 12448.99 down 89.01 NYSE MKT Composite Index 2498.26 up 10.56 NASDAQ: Composite 7429.40 down 76.52 Standard and Poors 500 2749.80 down 21.65 Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.