By The Associated Press March 7, 2019 2:35 pm 03/07/2019 02:35pm
30 industrials 25477.77 down 195.69 or -0.76 percent

20 transportation 10135.01 down 126.15 or -1.23 percent

15 utilities 762.99 up 2.90 or 0.38 percent

65 stocks 8425.37 down 58.92 or -0.69 percent

