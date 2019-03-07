202
By The Associated Press March 7, 2019 2:05 pm 03/07/2019 02:05pm
30 industrials 25516.19 down 157.27 or -0.61 percent

20 transportation 10145.41 down 115.75 or -1.13 percent

15 utilities 764.04 up 3.95 or 0.52 percent

65 stocks 8436.85 down 47.44 or -0.56 percent

