By The Associated Press March 7, 2019 2:05 pm 03/07/2019 02:05pm
New York () — — Here are the latest readings of the major market indexes:

New York Stock Exchange 12464.82 down 73.18

NYSE MKT Composite Index 2498.73 up 11.02

NASDAQ: Composite 7442.84 down 63.08

Standard and Poors 500 2753.84 down 17.61

