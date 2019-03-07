New York () — — Here are the latest readings of the major market indexes: New York Stock Exchange 12474.40 down 63.60 NYSE MKT Composite Index 2502.20 up 14.49 NASDAQ: Composite 7452.15 down 53.77 Standard…

New York () — — Here are the latest readings of the major market indexes: New York Stock Exchange 12474.40 down 63.60 NYSE MKT Composite Index 2502.20 up 14.49 NASDAQ: Composite 7452.15 down 53.77 Standard and Poors 500 2757.24 down 14.21 Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.