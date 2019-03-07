202
Home » Latest News » (Online out)

(Online out)

By The Associated Press March 7, 2019 1:05 pm 03/07/2019 01:05pm
Share

30 industrials 25538.02 down 135.44 or -0.53 percent

20 transportation 10187.68 down 73.48 or -0.72 percent

15 utilities 764.25 up 4.16 or 0.55 percent

65 stocks 8450.40 down 33.89 or -0.40 percent

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Latest News
800
Recommended
Latest
500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!