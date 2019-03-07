30 industrials 25538.02 down 135.44 or -0.53 percent 20 transportation 10187.68 down 73.48 or -0.72 percent 15 utilities 764.25 up 4.16 or 0.55 percent 65 stocks 8450.40 down 33.89 or -0.40 percent

30 industrials 25538.02 down 135.44 or -0.53 percent 20 transportation 10187.68 down 73.48 or -0.72 percent 15 utilities 764.25 up 4.16 or 0.55 percent 65 stocks 8450.40 down 33.89 or -0.40 percent Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.