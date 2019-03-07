202
By The Associated Press March 7, 2019 12:35 pm 03/07/2019 12:35pm
30 industrials 25469.75 down 203.71 or -0.79 percent

20 transportation 10167.22 down 93.94 or -0.92 percent

15 utilities 762.93 up 2.84 or 0.37 percent

65 stocks 8430.56 down 53.73 or -0.63 percent

