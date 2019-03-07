New York () — — Here are the latest readings of the major market indexes: New York Stock Exchange 12459.26 down 78.74 NYSE MKT Composite Index 2500.32 up 12.61 NASDAQ: Composite 7458.28 down 47.63 Standard…

New York () — — Here are the latest readings of the major market indexes: New York Stock Exchange 12459.26 down 78.74 NYSE MKT Composite Index 2500.32 up 12.61 NASDAQ: Composite 7458.28 down 47.63 Standard and Poors 500 2753.43 down 18.02 Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.