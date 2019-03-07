202
By The Associated Press March 7, 2019 11:35 am 03/07/2019 11:35am
New York () — — Here are the latest readings of the major market indexes:

New York Stock Exchange 12458.53 down 79.47

NYSE MKT Composite Index 2494.41 up 6.70

NASDAQ: Composite 7456.95 down 48.97

Standard and Poors 500 2752.64 down 18.81

