202
Home » Latest News » (Online out)

(Online out)

By The Associated Press March 7, 2019 11:35 am 03/07/2019 11:35am
Share

30 industrials 25445.97 down 227.49 or -0.89 percent

20 transportation 10184.99 down 76.17 or -0.74 percent

15 utilities 763.52 up 3.43 or 0.45 percent

65 stocks 8430.87 down 53.42 or -0.63 percent

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Latest News
800
Recommended
Latest
500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!