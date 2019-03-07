202
By The Associated Press March 7, 2019 10:05 am 03/07/2019 10:05am
30 industrials 25449.87 down 223.59 or -0.87 percent

20 transportation 10151.69 down 109.47 or -1.07 percent

15 utilities 762.41 up 2.32 or 0.31 percent

65 stocks 8422.51 down 61.78 or -0.73 percent

