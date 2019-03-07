202
March 7, 2019 10:05 am
New York () — — Here are the latest readings of the major market indexes:

New York Stock Exchange 12440.34 down 97.66

NYSE MKT Composite Index 2480.97 down 6.74

NASDAQ: Composite 7439.03 down 66.89

Standard and Poors 500 2750.13 down 21.32

