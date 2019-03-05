202
March 5, 2019
30 industrials 25834.22 up 14.57 or 0.06 percent

20 transportation 10345.63 down 54.10 or -0.52 percent

15 utilities 760.48 down 0.96 or -0.13 percent

65 stocks 8533.70 down 10.50 or -0.12 percent

