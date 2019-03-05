New York () — — Here are the latest readings of the major market indexes: New York Stock Exchange 12643.40 up 6.13 NYSE MKT Composite Index 2512.18 up 12.48 NASDAQ: Composite 7596.61 up 19.04 Standard…

New York () — — Here are the latest readings of the major market indexes: New York Stock Exchange 12643.40 up 6.13 NYSE MKT Composite Index 2512.18 up 12.48 NASDAQ: Composite 7596.61 up 19.04 Standard and Poors 500 2795.24 up 2.43 Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.