202
Home » Latest News » (Online out)

(Online out)

By The Associated Press March 5, 2019 3:07 pm 03/05/2019 03:07pm
Share

New York () — — Here are the latest readings of the major market indexes:

New York Stock Exchange 12643.40 up 6.13

NYSE MKT Composite Index 2512.18 up 12.48

NASDAQ: Composite 7596.61 up 19.04

Standard and Poors 500 2795.24 up 2.43

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Latest News
800
Recommended
Latest
500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!