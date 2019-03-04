202
By The Associated Press March 4, 2019 3:06 pm 03/04/2019 03:06pm
30 industrials 25772.98 down 253.34 or -0.97 percent

20 transportation 10407.41 down 54.63 or -0.52 percent

15 utilities 759.89 up 0.73 or 0.10 percent

65 stocks 8534.05 down 58.73 or -0.68 percent

