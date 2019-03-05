202
By The Associated Press March 5, 2019 2:39 pm 03/05/2019 02:39pm
30 industrials 25844.76 up 25.11 or 0.10 percent

20 transportation 10366.90 down 32.83 or -0.32 percent

15 utilities 760.38 down 1.06 or -0.14 percent

65 stocks 8540.06 down 4.14 or -0.05 percent

