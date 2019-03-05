30 industrials 25844.76 up 25.11 or 0.10 percent 20 transportation 10366.90 down 32.83 or -0.32 percent 15 utilities 760.38 down 1.06 or -0.14 percent 65 stocks 8540.06 down 4.14 or -0.05 percent
30 industrials 25844.76 up 25.11 or 0.10 percent
20 transportation 10366.90 down 32.83 or -0.32 percent
15 utilities 760.38 down 1.06 or -0.14 percent
65 stocks 8540.06 down 4.14 or -0.05 percent
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.