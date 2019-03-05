202
By The Associated Press March 5, 2019 2:07 pm 03/05/2019 02:07pm
New York () — — Here are the latest readings of the major market indexes:

New York Stock Exchange 12631.72 down 5.55

NYSE MKT Composite Index 2512.02 up 12.32

NASDAQ: Composite 7584.93 up 7.37

Standard and Poors 500 2790.24 down 2.57

