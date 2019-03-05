202
Home » Latest News » (Online out)

(Online out)

By The Associated Press March 5, 2019 1:13 pm 03/05/2019 01:13pm
Share

New York () — — Here are the latest readings of the major market indexes:

New York Stock Exchange 12639.33 up 2.06

NYSE MKT Composite Index 2509.21 up 9.51

NASDAQ: Composite 7580.96 up 3.39

Standard and Poors 500 2792.25 down 0.56

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Latest News
800
Recommended
Latest
500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!