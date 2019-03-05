30 industrials 25835.62 up 15.97 or 0.06 percent 20 transportation 10387.46 down 12.27 or -0.12 percent 15 utilities 760.80 down 0.64 or -0.08 percent 65 stocks 8543.46 down 0.74 or -0.01 percent

30 industrials 25835.62 up 15.97 or 0.06 percent 20 transportation 10387.46 down 12.27 or -0.12 percent 15 utilities 760.80 down 0.64 or -0.08 percent 65 stocks 8543.46 down 0.74 or -0.01 percent Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.