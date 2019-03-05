202
Home » Latest News » (Online out)

(Online out)

By The Associated Press March 5, 2019 1:13 pm 03/05/2019 01:13pm
Share

30 industrials 25835.62 up 15.97 or 0.06 percent

20 transportation 10387.46 down 12.27 or -0.12 percent

15 utilities 760.80 down 0.64 or -0.08 percent

65 stocks 8543.46 down 0.74 or -0.01 percent

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Latest News
800
Recommended
Latest
500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!