New York () — — Here are the latest readings of the major market indexes: New York Stock Exchange 12693.94 up 49.13 NYSE MKT Composite Index 2473.28 down 23.27 NASDAQ: Composite 7594.36 up 61.83 Standard…

New York () — — Here are the latest readings of the major market indexes: New York Stock Exchange 12693.94 up 49.13 NYSE MKT Composite Index 2473.28 down 23.27 NASDAQ: Composite 7594.36 up 61.83 Standard and Poors 500 2802.30 up 17.81 Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.