By The Associated Press March 1, 2019 3:05 pm 03/01/2019 03:05pm
New York () — — Here are the latest readings of the major market indexes:

New York Stock Exchange 12693.94 up 49.13

NYSE MKT Composite Index 2473.28 down 23.27

NASDAQ: Composite 7594.36 up 61.83

Standard and Poors 500 2802.30 up 17.81

Latest News
