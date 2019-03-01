30 industrials 25990.76 up 74.76 or 0.29 percent 20 transportation 10446.43 down 20.79 or -0.20 percent 15 utilities 756.08 down 0.26 or -0.03 percent 65 stocks 8577.01 up 9.40 or 0.11 percent

