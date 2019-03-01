202
Home » Latest News » (Online out)

(Online out)

By The Associated Press March 1, 2019 1:35 pm 03/01/2019 01:35pm
Share

30 industrials 25985.58 up 69.58 or 0.27 percent

20 transportation 10445.99 down 21.23 or -0.20 percent

15 utilities 755.87 down 0.47 or -0.06 percent

65 stocks 8575.55 up 7.94 or 0.09 percent

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Latest News
800
Recommended
Latest
500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!