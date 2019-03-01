30 industrials 25939.12 up 23.12 or 0.09 percent 20 transportation 10413.10 down 54.12 or -0.52 percent 15 utilities 755.23 down 1.11 or -0.15 percent 65 stocks 8558.50 down 9.11 or -0.11 percent

