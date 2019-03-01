30 industrials 25974.63 up 58.63 or 0.23 percent 20 transportation 10453.50 down 13.72 or -0.13 percent 15 utilities 753.95 down 2.39 or -0.32 percent 65 stocks 8571.52 up 3.91 or 0.05 percent

