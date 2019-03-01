202
Home » Latest News » (Online out)

(Online out)

By The Associated Press March 1, 2019 11:05 am 03/01/2019 11:05am
Share

New York () — — Here are the latest readings of the major market indexes:

New York Stock Exchange 12689.92 up 45.11

NYSE MKT Composite Index 2486.56 down 9.99

NASDAQ: Composite 7568.88 up 36.35

Standard and Poors 500 2797.20 up 12.71

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Latest News
800
Recommended
Latest
500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!