30 industrials 26007.21 up 91.21 or 0.35 percent 20 transportation 10478.22 up 11.00 or 0.11 percent 15 utilities 754.19 down 2.15 or -0.28 percent 65 stocks 8583.46 up 15.85 or 0.18 percent Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.