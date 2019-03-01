New York () — — Here are the latest readings of the major market indexes: New York Stock Exchange 12691.34 up 46.53 NYSE MKT Composite Index 2489.54 down 7.01 NASDAQ: Composite 7560.04 up 27.51 Standard…

New York () — — Here are the latest readings of the major market indexes: New York Stock Exchange 12691.34 up 46.53 NYSE MKT Composite Index 2489.54 down 7.01 NASDAQ: Composite 7560.04 up 27.51 Standard and Poors 500 2796.57 up 12.08 Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.