By The Associated Press March 1, 2019 10:35 am 03/01/2019 10:35am
New York () — — Here are the latest readings of the major market indexes:

New York Stock Exchange 12691.34 up 46.53

NYSE MKT Composite Index 2489.54 down 7.01

NASDAQ: Composite 7560.04 up 27.51

Standard and Poors 500 2796.57 up 12.08

