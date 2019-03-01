New York () — — Here are the latest readings of the major market indexes: New York Stock Exchange 12731.12 up 86.31 NYSE MKT Composite Index 2494.01 down 2.54 NASDAQ: Composite 7582.68 up 50.15 Standard…

New York () — — Here are the latest readings of the major market indexes: New York Stock Exchange 12731.12 up 86.31 NYSE MKT Composite Index 2494.01 down 2.54 NASDAQ: Composite 7582.68 up 50.15 Standard and Poors 500 2804.25 up 19.76