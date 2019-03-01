30 industrials 26095.40 up 179.40 or 0.69 percent 20 transportation 10524.56 up 57.34 or 0.55 percent 15 utilities 755.95 down 0.39 or -0.05 percent 65 stocks 8613.40 up 45.79 or 0.53 percent

30 industrials 26095.40 up 179.40 or 0.69 percent 20 transportation 10524.56 up 57.34 or 0.55 percent 15 utilities 755.95 down 0.39 or -0.05 percent 65 stocks 8613.40 up 45.79 or 0.53 percent Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.