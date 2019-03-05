One more try for The View at Tysons, a massive project featuring what would be the region’s tallest building

For the third and, it hopes, final time, Vienna-based Clemente Development Co. has refiled a rezoning application for The View at Tysons, a 3 million-square-foot project featuring what would be Greater Washington’s tallest building. Clemente,…

For the third and, it hopes, final time, Vienna-based Clemente Development Co. has refiled a rezoning application for The View at Tysons, a 3 million-square-foot project featuring what would be Greater Washington’s tallest building.

Clemente, with architects Gensler and Alexandria-based LandDesign and international partner Khaled Juffali, has tweaked its plans for a third time, incorporating input from Fairfax County staff, the Providence District planning commissioner and Providence District Supervisor Lynda Smith. The goal is to have The View entitled no later than October, when the county board will stop hearing land-use cases ahead of the November election.

The View spans 8.35 acres across six parcels in the 8500 block of Leesburg Pike and the 1500 block of Spring Hill Road, almost entirely within one-eighth of a mile of the Spring Hill Metro station.

The development team has revised the proposal, especially with regard to the planned performing arts center. That piece will now…