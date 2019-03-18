On Tap magazine sold to social sports company

Social sports company DC Fray has acquired Alexandria-based On Tap Media, publisher of the monthly entertainment and lifestyle magazine. Terms were not disclosed. Robert Kinsler, DC Fray’s founder and CEO, told me he will keep…

Social sports company DC Fray has acquired Alexandria-based On Tap Media, publisher of the monthly entertainment and lifestyle magazine.

Terms were not disclosed.

Robert Kinsler, DC Fray’s founder and CEO, told me he will keep On Tap’s brand name for now, saying the magazine has significant value in the marketplace. On Tap’s corporate partners include the Capitol Riverfront BID, the Rosslyn BID, the Capital Eagle Inc., Virginia Eagle and Premium Distributors.

Kinsler will become the magazine’s publisher while former Publisher Jennifer Currie will pursue a strategic client and development role.

“We’ve collaborated together on events, and DC Fray has had advertisements in On Tap magazine,” said Kinsler, noting that he has known Currie for almost a decade.

DC Fray organizes recreational sports leagues, tournaments, and pick-up games, and has expanded into events, travel and fitness.

The On Tap team will move from Alexandria to DC Fray’s V Street NE home. “As we speak,…