Next Realty makes first D.C. buy — part of a parking garage

Chicago-based Next Realty has made its first real estate buy in D.C. proper. It’s a bet on cars.

Next has acquired the “transient parking portion” of the Metropole condominium garage at 1515 15th St. NW. The price was not disclosed, however, the buy was recorded as $4.84 million in D.C.’s Recorder of Deeds.

The four-story garage includes two floors of deeded parking for the 90 condos and two floors — 72 spaces — for daily parking. The cost works out, for Next, to $67,222 per space. The seller is listed only as 1515 Lots 2635 to 2592 Investors LLC.

“The property benefits from a prime location in one of the premier neighborhoods of Washington, D.C.,” Michael Nichols, president of Next Parking, a Next Realty division, said in a release. “It is uniquely positioned as one of the only transient parking garages near the 14th Street Corridor. As the area continues to densify, the property should continue to be highly desirable.”

A Next spokesman said there are no plans to…