202
Home » Latest News » New tenants announced for…

New tenants announced for JBG Smith’s West Half, across from Nats Park

By Washington Business Journal | @WBJonline March 26, 2019 3:02 pm 03/26/2019 03:02pm
Share

Union Kitchen Grocery, Compass Coffee and Cold Stone Creamery have signed leases to join JBG Smith Properties’ West Half project across from Nationals Park, the Chevy Chase-based developer announced Tuesday.

The three leases, announced two days ahead of baseball’s opening day, total 7,487 square feet, more than half of which — 3,931 square feet — will belong to Union Kitchen Grocery and its inventory of grab-and-go foods and locally made products. Compass Coffee will take 2,458 square feet and Cold Stone 1,098 square feet.

West Half’s dominant restaurant will be Gatsby from Knead Hospitality & Design, taking 8,861 square feet over two floors. Gatsby, announced last summer, will seat 300 and include an all-day bakery in partnership with New York bakery Mah-Ze-Dahr and its founder, James Beard-nominated Umber Ahmad.

Atlas Brew Works, meanwhile, will open a craft brewery and taproom in 4,535 square feet at West Half.

West Half, a work in progress, will feature 465 apartments —…

Read the full story from the Washington Business Journal.

More News

Topics:
business Business & Finance Washington Business Journal
800
Recommended
Latest
500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!