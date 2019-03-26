New tenants announced for JBG Smith’s West Half, across from Nats Park

Union Kitchen Grocery, Compass Coffee and Cold Stone Creamery have signed leases to join JBG Smith Properties’ West Half project across from Nationals Park, the Chevy Chase-based developer announced Tuesday. The three leases, announced two…

The three leases, announced two days ahead of baseball’s opening day, total 7,487 square feet, more than half of which — 3,931 square feet — will belong to Union Kitchen Grocery and its inventory of grab-and-go foods and locally made products. Compass Coffee will take 2,458 square feet and Cold Stone 1,098 square feet.

West Half’s dominant restaurant will be Gatsby from Knead Hospitality & Design, taking 8,861 square feet over two floors. Gatsby, announced last summer, will seat 300 and include an all-day bakery in partnership with New York bakery Mah-Ze-Dahr and its founder, James Beard-nominated Umber Ahmad.

Atlas Brew Works, meanwhile, will open a craft brewery and taproom in 4,535 square feet at West Half.

West Half, a work in progress, will feature 465 apartments —…