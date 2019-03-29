Need a workout after Penn Quarter restaurant-hopping? Large fitness center planned across from Capital One Arena.

A fitness center is coming to Penn Quarter. We don’t know much about it, but it’s going to be large. A permit application was filed earlier this month for Bynd Fitness at Terrell Place, 650…

A permit application was filed earlier this month for Bynd Fitness at Terrell Place, 650 F St. NW. The center will consume 19,699 square feet on the basement level and 5,148 square feet on the first floor for a total of just shy of 25,000 square feet, per the District’s permit database.

The project is out to bid for general contractors.

Sitting across from Capital One Arena, the 476,000-square-foot Terrell Place is home to Yelp’s D.C. office, a 170,670-square-foot Facebook Inc. (NASDAQ: FB) office and World Wide Technology, with Convene coming soon. The building, as the WBJ’s Dan Sernovitz reported this week, is being offered for sale. Cushman & Wakefield is marketing the 11-story Terrell Place as D.C.’s “millennial technology hub.”

There isn’t much to say about Bynd Fitness at this point, except that a juice bar will be located on the first floor. There is a website, www.byndfit.com,…