Nearly 400 Family Dollar stores could shutter in 2019

Dollar Tree could close up to 390 Family Dollar stores in fiscal 2019 — if it doesn’t receive rent concessions from landlords on underperforming stores — as it works to improve its performance across the discount chain.

Chesapeake, Virginia-based Dollar Tree Inc. (NASDAQ: DLTR), which acquired the Family Dollar chain in 2015, shared closure plans as part of its fourth quarter and fiscal 2018 earnings release on Wednesday. The stores in limbo weren’t identified; there are 14 Family Dollar locations in Greater Washington.

Dollar Tree also will re-banner approximately 200 Family Dollar stores as Dollar Tree and intends to renovate at least 1,000 stores in 2019. By comparison, approximately 75 Family Dollar stores are closed on an annual basis.

Those closings and renovations are all part of accelerated plans to improve Family Dollar’s performance, said President and CEO Gary Philbin.

“We are confident in our progress, and we have good momentum,” Philbin said.

Consolidated net…