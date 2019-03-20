MWAA wants fast food with drive-thru option on Dulles Airport grounds

There are no shortage of dining options inside Dulles International Airport, but outside, on airport grounds, you are pretty much limited to an all-in-one 7-Eleven, Subway and Laredo Taco. That should soon change, as the…

That should soon change, as the Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority board is expected to launch a search for a “nationally recognized” fast-food brand to operate a new restaurant on a 3-acre pad site located at the corner of Rudder Way and Ariane Way — adjacent to the 7-Eleven.

A board committee reviewed the plan Wednesday, and a full board vote is expected next month.

According to the information item, the fast-food restaurant will provide continuous operations 24 hours a day and have a drive-thru. The pad site sits immediately behind the airport’s rental car center.

The proposed contract will provide for the development, construction and operation of a LEED-certified building with a 20-year lease term. The board presentation suggests a goal of a June 30, 2020, opening day.

