Morocco’s Tech Startup Sector Falling Behind Other Countries in Africa

CASABLANCA, Morocco – Ali Elouafiq sits on the edge of his chair in a cozy coffee shop northeast of Mohammed V Square in downtown Casablanca. He’s taking a break from his work as a tech entrepreneur, something of a rarity in Morocco.

Since 2011, Ali Elouafiq has been involved in building five different tech-based startups in Morocco, involving computer security, invoicing, and networking among other things. None lasted longer than a year – one for only three months.

“We had some operational issues that made the project more expensive and we ran out of money,” Elouafiq says.

In addition to money, Elouafiq says Moroccan entrepreneurs lack innovative thinking, air-tight business plans, and founders who understand the markets and technologies. The country also lacks a sizeable base of affluent customers and the country’s banks are risk-averse, according to Santander Bank’s Doing Business in Morocco report.

Such obstacles are in a country where tech startups have the potential to employ young people to build the nation’s internal market, according to a World Bank appraisal for Morocco’s $50 million loan request to finance startups.

While investment in Africa’s startups is rapidly growing, the money going into that sector in Morocco still trails far behind other countries on the continent. In 2017 venture capital funding across Africa reached $560 million, according to Partech Ventures. South Africa was the leading investment destination, attracting $167.9 million in 2017, followed by Kenya ($147 million) and Nigeria ($114.6 million). By contrast, Morocco attracted just $3.9 million in venture capital in 2017, according to Partech.

The World Bank says Morocco still needs better access to capital, greater legal protections, and more business networks.

That assessment comes despite concerted efforts in the past five years to grow Morocco’s startup ecosystem. The Maroc Numeric Fund, a venture capital fund for technology startups, has promised $200 million Moroccan dirhams (about $21 million) to invest in the startups as the nation has hosted competitions such as DEMO Africa and Seedstars that provide grants and mentorship to the most impressive startup pitches.

The Moroccan Information Technopark Company, with investment from the government and banks such as BMCE and Attijariwafa Bank, has also built what they call “Technoparks” in Casablanca, Rabat, and Tangier (with one opening in Agadir in 2019), industrial parks that provide office spaces and networks for entrepreneurs in the green energy, information technology, and telecommunication sectors.

Riccardo Fabiani, an analyst for Energy Aspects and the former Middle East and North Africa analyst for Eurasia Bank, says Morocco’s interest in small startups is a fairly recent phenomenon.

“There has never been any interest, really, in developing small and medium-sized enterprises. That’s never really been part of the strategy, part of their vision,” he said. “They were never really supported by the authorities, they never really had access to the networks of privilege, of credit, of connections between politicians and big businessmen.”

Morocco fares comparatively well against other African countries in the World Bank’s Ease of Doing Business report, trailing only Rwanda in an overall score. However, the country lags far behind other countries on the continent in key factors needed to start a business, notably Nigeria and Kenya in gaining access to credit. According to the same report, Kenya, Nigeria other nations in sub-Saharan Africa also have stronger legal rights that protect lenders.

For a nation such as Morocco, which the World Bank gives a score of 2 on a zero-to-12 scale, there is little incentive to provide lines of credit to startups.

“This is the kind of gap that Morocco is now trying to address and it’s completely different from a place like Kenya where there are no major conglomerates, no major companies. They’re starting from a very low base and therefore, for them, it’s easier to actually emphasize startups,” Fabiani adds.

In contrast, he explains, Moroccan entrepreneurs have to work against the well-established networks of big businesses. “In a developing country [with established businesses], there will never be fair and objective access to credit, that’s not how developing countries work. A bank in a developing country will always lend based on reputation or connections,” Fabiani says.

Salmane Berraoui agrees. He’s CEO of the Casablanca-based startup Hooplacar, an enterprise that pays people to drive with advertisements painted on their cars. “I think it’s harder to be a startup entrepreneur in Morocco. You have a whole system against you,” Berraoui says.

In addition to issues of bureaucracy, innovation, and upfront costs, Hooplacar also had to overcome a market culture that does not yet foster technology-focused startups, making it difficult to access lines of credit.

“I have to lower the risks as much as possible before I go see the finance people,” Berraoui says. “This is not how it’s supposed to be. This money is supposed to be risk-taking and it is not.”

This is one of the issues the Technoparks are meant to address. Technoparks business centers offer office space as well as networking opportunities, investment support, and mentorship.

“Big companies don’t really trust the small startups; that’s a big issue,” says Boutnia Boucherit, the officer in charge of partnerships and support at Technopark Tangier. “For startups to grow fast they need big companies, big contracts to work with them.”

Berraoui says the only way to overcome such barriers is to prove that risk-taking can be profitable. He says Morocco needs an against-all-odds success story.

“Why are people investing so much in startups in the U.S., France, Great Britain and even some countries in Africa?” Berraoui asks. “Because they know someone who invested $100,000 and they got multiple thousand [in return] five years later. If we don’t have that, it’s really hard.”

Elouafiq, who began working on his sixth business venture a year ago, could be that success story. He is currently seeking funding to create a network to crowdsource research for information teleportation technology, a technology which would allow the digital sharing of information without an internet connection.

Though still at the seed stage, Elouafiq has high hopes.

“I’m sure it’s working- I’m sure the method is working. I just hope I don’t give up.”

